Police slam Derbyshire driver’s ‘recipe for disaster’ after stopping tractor with ‘multitude of issues’

Officers stopped a tractor in Derbyshire and discovered a ‘recipe for disaster’ – with a number of safety issues left unresolved by the driver.

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read

On Friday, February 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a tractor at Turnditch due to a “multitude of issues.”

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Tear in the tyre wall, breakaway not attached and neither was the power source to the light board.

”These things are there for a reason and need to be maintained. Recipe for disaster.”

Several safety issues were uncovered by DRPU officers.
The driver of the tractor was subsequently reported for the faults discovered by officers.