Police slam Derbyshire driver’s ‘recipe for disaster’ after stopping tractor with ‘multitude of issues’

On Friday, February 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a tractor at Turnditch due to a “multitude of issues.”

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Tear in the tyre wall, breakaway not attached and neither was the power source to the light board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”These things are there for a reason and need to be maintained. Recipe for disaster.”

Several safety issues were uncovered by DRPU officers.