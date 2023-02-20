Police slam Derbyshire driver’s ‘recipe for disaster’ after stopping tractor with ‘multitude of issues’
Officers stopped a tractor in Derbyshire and discovered a ‘recipe for disaster’ – with a number of safety issues left unresolved by the driver.
On Friday, February 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a tractor at Turnditch due to a “multitude of issues.”
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Tear in the tyre wall, breakaway not attached and neither was the power source to the light board.
”These things are there for a reason and need to be maintained. Recipe for disaster.”
The driver of the tractor was subsequently reported for the faults discovered by officers.