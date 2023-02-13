Police slam ‘appalling and dangerous’ drivers as they report almost 100 parking offences in popular Peak District village
Officers have called out ‘dangerous drivers’ for their shoddy parking – after reporting nearly 100 offences in a Peak District village over one weekend.
On Saturday, February 11, the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of illegal parking at Rushup Edge and Old Mam Tor Road, Castleton.
Civil parking enforcement officers from Derbyshire County Council, supported by SNT officers, issued almost 70 penalty charge notices for parking over double yellow lines and obstruction of the highway.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We've really witnessed some appalling and downright dangerous parking today, which has been well acted upon by our colleagues from the council.
“As the picture shows, anybody parking over or beside double yellow lines on grass verges will be issued with a PCN, potentially making a nice day out in the Peak District a very expensive one. Please use the car parks provided, they will work out cheaper in the long run.”
On Sunday, February 12, the SNT patrolled the roads around Castleton again – issuing a further 18 traffic offence reports for illegal parking.