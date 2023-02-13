On Saturday, February 11, the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of illegal parking at Rushup Edge and Old Mam Tor Road, Castleton.

Civil parking enforcement officers from Derbyshire County Council, supported by SNT officers, issued almost 70 penalty charge notices for parking over double yellow lines and obstruction of the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SNT spokesperson said: “We've really witnessed some appalling and downright dangerous parking today, which has been well acted upon by our colleagues from the council.

Nearly 100 parking offences were reported over just one weekend.

“As the picture shows, anybody parking over or beside double yellow lines on grass verges will be issued with a PCN, potentially making a nice day out in the Peak District a very expensive one. Please use the car parks provided, they will work out cheaper in the long run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad