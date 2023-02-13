News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Eight fire engines and a water carrier were sent to the scene of the blaze this morning.

Aerial photos show scale of Chesterfield blaze – as 100 cars catch fire at scrap yard

New aerial photos show the size of the major blaze that broke out on a Chesterfield industrial estate this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

At around 6.10am, fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that around 100 cars had caught alight – and these aerial photos show the size of the blaze, as crews work to bring the fire under control.

1. Trains disrupted

East Midlands and Northern Rail warned passengers that services would be disrupted due to the fire.

Photo: Adrian Wild

Photo Sales

2. 100 cars

Around 100 cars were reported to have been involved in the blaze.

Photo: Adrian Wild

Photo Sales

3. Congestion building

Traffic has also built in the area due to the emergency response.

Photo: Adrian Wild

Photo Sales

4. Residents urged to avoid area

Residents were told to shut doors and windows - and to avoid the area.

Photo: Adrian Wild

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
ChesterfieldStation RoadDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service