Aerial photos show scale of Chesterfield blaze – as 100 cars catch fire at scrap yard
New aerial photos show the size of the major blaze that broke out on a Chesterfield industrial estate this morning.
At around 6.10am, fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that around 100 cars had caught alight – and these aerial photos show the size of the blaze, as crews work to bring the fire under control.
