Police seize unlicensed teen’s motocross bike on Chesterfield trail

Police said yesterday the boy and his bike were “quickly” detained.

It comes amid growing reports of antisocial bikers causing mayhem for walkers along the canal near Hollingwood and Staveley Works.

Police said: “We will not tolerate bikers using the Trans Penine Trail and Chesterfield Canal path as their very own race track and we will target them, seize all their bikes and report them for the offences.

The boy and his bike were detained

“If you can help identify these bikers or where they are keeping the bikes please contact us.”

You can get on touch with police via the following methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

• Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org