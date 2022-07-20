Police seize two bikes in Derbyshire town after multiple reports of nuisance riders

Officers seized two bikes after several residents in a Derbyshire town reported problems with anti-social riders.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:37 pm

Last weekend, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports from residents of nuisance bikers.

On Monday, July 18, officers seized two bikes in the town – and thanked everyone who had reported the riders.

READ THIS: Derbyshire driver crashes after having his licence for a week – as officers say he confused road with ‘race track’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers confiscated two bikes from those involved.

Anyone who needs to contact Derbyshire Police regarding similar incidents – or any anti-social behaviour – can do so using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.