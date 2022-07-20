Police seize two bikes in Derbyshire town after multiple reports of nuisance riders

Last weekend, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports from residents of nuisance bikers.

On Monday, July 18, officers seized two bikes in the town – and thanked everyone who had reported the riders.

Officers confiscated two bikes from those involved.

Anyone who needs to contact Derbyshire Police regarding similar incidents – or any anti-social behaviour – can do so using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101