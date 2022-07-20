Police seize two bikes in Derbyshire town after multiple reports of nuisance riders

Last weekend, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports from residents of nuisance bikers.
On Monday, July 18, officers seized two bikes in the town – and thanked everyone who had reported the riders.
Anyone who needs to contact Derbyshire Police regarding similar incidents – or any anti-social behaviour – can do so using any of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.