On Tuesday, July 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident at Wessington, near Alfreton.
The male driver of a Volkswagen had crashed – and officers later discovered that his licence was only a week old.
The DRPU tweeted: “Maybe he thought it was a race track due to the road edgings. Only had his licence just over a week.
“Luckily no injuries for him, passengers or anyone else. Now then, Mum, remember that car I had…”