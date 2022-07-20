Derbyshire driver crashes after having his licence for a week – as officers say he confused road with ‘race track’

A Derbyshire motorist crashed his car – and was found to have only had his licence for just over a week.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 2:16 pm

On Tuesday, July 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident at Wessington, near Alfreton.

The male driver of a Volkswagen had crashed – and officers later discovered that his licence was only a week old.

The DRPU tweeted: “Maybe he thought it was a race track due to the road edgings. Only had his licence just over a week.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

“Luckily no injuries for him, passengers or anyone else. Now then, Mum, remember that car I had…”