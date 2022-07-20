On Tuesday, July 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to an incident at Wessington, near Alfreton.

The male driver of a Volkswagen had crashed – and officers later discovered that his licence was only a week old.

The DRPU tweeted: “Maybe he thought it was a race track due to the road edgings. Only had his licence just over a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.