Officers seized three off-road bikes from a trio of dangerous riders in a Derbyshire town.

On Monday, May 27, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized three off-road bikes in Belper.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers taking part in Operation Shango noticed two off-road motorbikes driving on the roads of Belper causing a danger to themselves and other members of the public.

“The two riders were stopped and issued traffic offence reports for the various traffic offences. The two motorbikes were seized.

These are two of the bikes that were seized by the police.