Police seize three off-road bikes from dangerous riders in Derbyshire town – including one spotted driving into oncoming traffic
On Monday, May 27, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team seized three off-road bikes in Belper.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers taking part in Operation Shango noticed two off-road motorbikes driving on the roads of Belper causing a danger to themselves and other members of the public.
“The two riders were stopped and issued traffic offence reports for the various traffic offences. The two motorbikes were seized.
“Whilst completing the paperwork for the first stop, a third off-road bike decided to drive past drawing attention to himself. A short time later the driver was caught driving the wrong way on Nottingham Road and on the pavement. The driver was dealt with for the offences and the motorbike seized.”