Police seize stolen car with false registration plates from Derbyshire industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Holmewood Safer Neighbourhood Team were conducting patrols in the village on Tuesday, February 27 – when they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on the Holmewood Industrial Estate.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle was checked and found to be stolen on false plates – and was seized by the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...