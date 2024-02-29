News you can trust since 1855
Police seize stolen car with false registration plates from Derbyshire industrial estate

A stolen car was seized by officers from a Derbyshire industrial estate – after being called to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
Officers from the Holmewood Safer Neighbourhood Team were conducting patrols in the village on Tuesday, February 27 – when they were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on the Holmewood Industrial Estate.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle was checked and found to be stolen on false plates – and was seized by the officers.

“Thank you to those who engaged with the officers during this incident. This vehicle will be forensically analysed before hopefully being reunited with its rightful owner.”