Police seize nearly £6,000 of illegal cigarettes and vapes from shop in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:34 BST
A joint operation saw almost £6,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes seized in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted Derbyshire Trading Standards last week, after reports that a shop in the town was selling illegal tobacco and vaping products.

The operation saw 1,060 illegal cigarettes, 1.25kg of illegal tobacco and 287 illegal vapes seized – with a total retail value of £5,800.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Selling illicit vapes, or any vapes illegally, is a very serious offence and the penalties reflect this. The illegal vaping market not only undermines other retailers who are operating and trading within the law, but it is also driving more young people to start experimenting with vapes and risk addiction.

A joint operation saw the illegal items seized.

“Many of these vapes are oversized and contain illegal quantities of nicotine. The open trading of illicit vapes is a great concern and demonstrates that some retailers’ completely disregard the health and safety of their customers and the local community.”