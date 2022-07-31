On Saturday, July 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a moped rider at Doe Lea.
He had travelled to buy a new moped and had forgot to bring a helmet with him – with the DRPU tweeting that, instead of buying one locally, he had “decided to risk it.”
Officers caught him just as he was about to drive onto the M1 – and discovered that he also had no insurance or licence. The rider’s moped was subsequently seized.