Police seize moped from unlicensed Derbyshire rider – who was heading onto M1 with no helmet

Officers seized a moped in Derbyshire yesterday – as its unlicensed rider attempted to get onto the M1 without a helmet.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 2:50 pm

On Saturday, July 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a moped rider at Doe Lea.

He had travelled to buy a new moped and had forgot to bring a helmet with him – with the DRPU tweeting that, instead of buying one locally, he had “decided to risk it.”

READ THIS: Police seize car from uninsured Chesterfield delivery driver – who was ‘taking fast food literally’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The moped was confiscated by officers.

Officers caught him just as he was about to drive onto the M1 – and discovered that he also had no insurance or licence. The rider’s moped was subsequently seized.