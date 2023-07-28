Police seize knives and drugs, arrest drug drivers and locate wanted man during patrols in Derbyshire town
The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have made a series of arrests while patrolling the town’s roads in recent weeks.
An SNT spokesperson said: “It's been a busy few weeks for PC Hussain who has been busy out and about on proactive patrols in Matlock. A number of vehicles seized for no insurance and no licence.
“A number of individuals stopped and searched where drugs and knifes have been recovered.
“A number of individuals arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs, including a male who was wanted by Nottinghamshire Police – found in Matlock under the influence of drugs. We will continue to act upon the information that you send us.”