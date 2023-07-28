Police seize knives and drugs, arrest drug drivers and locate wanted man during patrols in Derbyshire town

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have made a series of arrests while patrolling the town’s roads in recent weeks.

An SNT spokesperson said: “It's been a busy few weeks for PC Hussain who has been busy out and about on proactive patrols in Matlock. A number of vehicles seized for no insurance and no licence.

“A number of individuals stopped and searched where drugs and knifes have been recovered.

A number of arrests have been made on Matlock’s streets.