News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Police seize knives and drugs, arrest drug drivers and locate wanted man during patrols in Derbyshire town

Proactive patrols in a Derbyshire town have seen a wanted man arrested, drug drivers taken into custody and both weapons and drugs removed from the streets.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have made a series of arrests while patrolling the town’s roads in recent weeks.

An SNT spokesperson said: “It's been a busy few weeks for PC Hussain who has been busy out and about on proactive patrols in Matlock. A number of vehicles seized for no insurance and no licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A number of individuals stopped and searched where drugs and knifes have been recovered.

A number of arrests have been made on Matlock’s streets.A number of arrests have been made on Matlock’s streets.
A number of arrests have been made on Matlock’s streets.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Appeal for retro bar furniture as care home in Derbyshire village set to open pub for residents

“A number of individuals arrested for driving whilst under the influence of drugs, including a male who was wanted by Nottinghamshire Police – found in Matlock under the influence of drugs. We will continue to act upon the information that you send us.”