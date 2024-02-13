Police seize e-scooter after owner caught “riding dangerously” into oncoming traffic in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday, February 12, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized an e-scooter in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We've seized this e-scooter tonight as the rider had no insurance, which is a legal requirement.

“The scooter was also seen riding dangerously in and out of traffic the wrong way on a one-way system at speed, riding in and out of the side of bungalows honking their horn and being a nuisance and danger to pedestrians and road users.

This scooter was seized by SNT officers.