Police seize “dangerous” vehicle after spotting driver between two Derbyshire towns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers stopped a grey Toyota travelling between Ripley and Heanor while on patrol earlier this week – after their attention was drawn to tape being used to hold the rear number plate on.
A force spokesperson said: “Upon speaking to the driver there was some confusion on what their name actually was. Luckily our vehicles are equipped with a mobile finger print system, which quickly confirmed the identity of the driver to their dismay.
“Turns out the driver was not insured and the vehicle was in a dangerous condition. The two front tyres had cords exposed, a loose battery and no washer fluid, resulting in a PG9 prohibition notice being issued – preventing the vehicle from being driven until the problems have been rectified and inspected.
“The vehicle was seized and the occupants forced to make alternative arrangements for the rest of their journey.”