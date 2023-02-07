News you can trust since 1855
Police seize car that Derbyshire driver had ‘just bought for £2,000’ as present for girlfriend

A driver had a car he had ‘just bought’ as a present for his partner seized by Derbyshire Police.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 7, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Derby when officers noticed a car “smoking on acceleration.”

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: ‘Driver pulls over before blue lights illuminated. Just paid £2,000 for the car and planned to give it to his girlfriend for a birthday present but decided on an unlicensed and uninsured trip out.”

The car was seized by DRPU officers.
The car was seized from the driver and he was reported for driving without insurance or a licence.