Police seize car that Derbyshire driver had ‘just bought for £2,000’ as present for girlfriend
A driver had a car he had ‘just bought’ as a present for his partner seized by Derbyshire Police.
On Tuesday, February 7, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Derby when officers noticed a car “smoking on acceleration.”
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: ‘Driver pulls over before blue lights illuminated. Just paid £2,000 for the car and planned to give it to his girlfriend for a birthday present but decided on an unlicensed and uninsured trip out.”
The car was seized from the driver and he was reported for driving without insurance or a licence.