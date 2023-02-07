The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident yesterday evening along the A61 in Clay Cross.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this vehicle fails to notice the other road user slowing to turn right off the main road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps the roadside breath test of 51ug (legal limit 35ug) might explain why?”

A motorist was taken into custody following the incident.