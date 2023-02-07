Drink-driver arrested by police after crash on busy Clay Cross route
A driver was arrested in Clay Cross last night after a collision on the A61.
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident yesterday evening along the A61 in Clay Cross.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver of this vehicle fails to notice the other road user slowing to turn right off the main road.
“Perhaps the roadside breath test of 51ug (legal limit 35ug) might explain why?”
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers – who thanked their North-East Derbyshire Police colleagues for their assistance.