The tool caused brain injuries leaving medics unable to save father-of-one Billy Pearson, 26, a murder trial was told.

The fatal blow was shown several times - including in slow motion - while Melusi Madaweni watched the clips as he sat in the dock. He denies murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

The attack took place on a pavement under trees near St Mary and All Saints' Church shortly after midnight on Sunday August 7 last year.

Billy Pearson who lived in Chesterfield leaves a daughter Sapphire aged three.

Madaweni is seen wearing a black balaclava as he lunges at Mr Pearson who was walking alone up the path before falling when struck. Madaweni looks back once before running off.

Friends of Mr Pearson arrive within moments and a man is seen using a mobile phone.

First aid was given at the scene to Mr Pearson who lived on Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield. He could not be saved.

At Derby Crown Court, a jury spent five hours studying the CCTV which was taken from cameras owned by the council and businesses.

One tape showed an earlier incident near the same spot where Madaweni is confronted by four people. Mr Pearson and another man appear to challenge him and a woman pushes Madaweni.

Another clip showed a second clash with Madaweni, 30, and Mr Pearson as drinkers watched from the smoking area.

Kevin Hagerty KC, defending, told the court: "There is a rolling punch-up, a kicking which takes place outside the Apartment Bar.

"Mr Medaweni is trying to stand up for himself, both are swinging their arms at each other.

"Mr Medaweni has an unpleasant episode of being kicked while on the ground next to a car on the kerb.

"Once he has sufficient space between him and Mr Pearson, he runs."

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, showed clips of Madaweni walking back to his flat on Chester Street and leaving soon after with a balaclava and wearing weight-lifting gloves. He appeared to have two items in the back pockets of his jeans.

Detective constable Andrew Cocking, who compiled the CCTV clips, said that he did not appear to have any items in his pockets before going to his flat.

When he went back onto the street, he is seen jogging about a mile through the streets, bare chested for some of the time.

Mr Aspden asked: "Is that the first time you see anything in his rear pockets?" The officer replied: "Yes."

