Police seize car outside north Derbyshire home

The seizure took place in Creswell after tip-offs led local police teams to track down the vehicle, and a driver who was using it without a licence or insurance.

Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “You may have seen us on Morven Street and then on Hazelby Road.

Police officers have seized a car from outside a north Derbyshire home. Image: Derbyshire police.

“We were alerted to a driver who was driving a car without a full licence and without insurance.

“He has been reported for these offences.

“The car was seized and removed to our secure storage facility.

“The owner of the car, who allowed the driver to drive the car was also reported for offences relating to permitting the driver to drive the car.

“Both will be contacted with details of the fines and points that will be added to their licences.