Police seize car in Chesterfield after driver fails to secure two-year-old daughter
A driver lost their car after being stopped by police in Chesterfield – who found the motorist’s young daughter unsecured.
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped an Audi on the A617 in Chesterfield today.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop regarding no insurance or licence and driving standard.
“Driver stated they’d been to collect their two-year-old daughter from Birmingham, who was sat on grandparent’s knee unrestrained.”
The car was subsequently seized by DRPU officers.