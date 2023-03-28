News you can trust since 1855
Police seize car in Chesterfield after driver fails to secure two-year-old daughter

A driver lost their car after being stopped by police in Chesterfield – who found the motorist’s young daughter unsecured.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped an Audi on the A617 in Chesterfield today.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop regarding no insurance or licence and driving standard.

“Driver stated they’d been to collect their two-year-old daughter from Birmingham, who was sat on grandparent’s knee unrestrained.”

The vehicle was seized after being stopped by officers.
The car was subsequently seized by DRPU officers.