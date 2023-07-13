Police seize car from unlicensed Derbyshire driver “heard bragging about having no insurance”
A Derbyshire driver lost their car after being heard boasting about having no insurance – seeing their vehicle seized by the police.
On Thursday, July 13, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Normanton.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver heard bragging about having no insurance by a member of public. Reported to police.
“Added to our briefing and within a couple of hours located, stopped and seized. No licence, no insurance, seized, driver reported.