Police seize car from unlicensed Derbyshire driver “heard bragging about having no insurance”

A Derbyshire driver lost their car after being heard boasting about having no insurance – seeing their vehicle seized by the police.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday, July 13, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Normanton.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Driver heard bragging about having no insurance by a member of public. Reported to police.

The driver saw their car confiscated by DRPU officers.The driver saw their car confiscated by DRPU officers.
“Added to our briefing and within a couple of hours located, stopped and seized. No licence, no insurance, seized, driver reported.