The decision to raise meal prices comes after statutory changes to wages increased staffing costs for school meals in Derbyshire by more than £1.2m since April 2022.

The primary paid meal charge to parents and carers will increase by 95p to £3.25 from the new school year. Prices will increase by a comparable amount in secondary schools, but will vary as there is more meal choice.

The increase will not affect families of Key Stage One pupils, who receive free school meals under the Universal Infant Free School Meals scheme or families of primary or secondary pupils who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals.

Derbyshire County Council have announced that school meal prices will increase from September – after catering service has been significantly affected by inflation and other factors driving up the cost of food and staffing. (Credit: Monkey Business Images via Adobe)

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “The decision to increase meal prices has been an incredibly difficult one which we’ve made very reluctantly, given the pressures we know families across the county are facing. However, unfortunately our catering service is not immune to the soaring costs of ingredients and staffing.”

The council’s school catering service currently provides more than 60,000 hot meals to children at 358 schools across Derbyshire every day and the increase will solely be used to cover costs as the service is not legally allowed to make a profit.”

While schools can set their own meal prices the council sets a recommended price for schools across the county. Schools can choose to charge a different rate if they wish but only within Education Act 1996 guidelines where the price charged for an item must not exceed the cost of providing it.

Councillor Dale added: “Evidence shows that a nutritious meal can boost a child’s ability to learn so it’s vitally important that we don’t compromise on quality, healthy ingredients or reduce meal portion sizes. It’s also particularly important that we continue to provide quality food for children in low-income families who may rely on us for a hot meal every day.”