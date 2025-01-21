Police seize car from uninsured driver after unsuccessful efforts to flee from officers in Derbyshire
Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a vehicle from an unlicensed and uninsured driver – following reports from concerned members of the public.
A team spokesperson said: “The incident began when the vehicle was spotted being driven in the area. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver initially failed to comply.
“Undeterred, the team quickly located the vehicle, which had been abandoned and hidden on a nearby housing estate in an attempt to avoid detection.
“Thanks to swift action and thorough CCTV enquiries, officers were able to confirm the identity of the driver. The vehicle was seized, and the individual will now face the consequences of their actions.
“Further enquiries such as forensic examination of the vehicles interior, as well as ANPR and CCTV checks, will be completed to strengthen the case against the driver.
“This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and our commitment to keeping the roads safe. Driving without a licence or insurance puts everyone at risk, and we will take action to prevent it. This incident demonstrates the value of teamwork between the public and police in tackling dangerous behaviour on the roads.”