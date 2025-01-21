Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 and A38 this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 and on the A38 this morning, due to a build up of heavy traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is reporting delays of up to 10 minuntes for drivers on the M1 southbound at junction J30, Barlborough. this morning.

There are similar delays on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A6 and the A52

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic conditions here too.