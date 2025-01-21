Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 and A38 this morning

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 21st Jan 2025, 07:41 GMT
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 and on the A38 this morning, due to a build up of heavy traffic.

National Highways is reporting delays of up to 10 minuntes for drivers on the M1 southbound at junction J30, Barlborough. this morning.

There are similar delays on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A6 and the A52

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic conditions here too.

