Derbyshire drivers warned of delays on the M1 and A38 this morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 and on the A38 this morning, due to a build up of heavy traffic.
National Highways is reporting delays of up to 10 minuntes for drivers on the M1 southbound at junction J30, Barlborough. this morning.
There are similar delays on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A6 and the A52
There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic conditions here too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.