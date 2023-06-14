News you can trust since 1855
Police seize and destroy bikes after reports of two masked offenders riding dangerously through Derbyshire town

Officers seized two bikes from a pair of masked offenders who escaped over nearby gardens after riding dangerously around a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

On Tuesday, June 13, the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports concerning two bikes riding dangerously.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Two masked offenders located with the bikes on Regent Street. They have been seized to be destroyed after the offenders made off over gardens. For some reason they didn't feel like chatting?

These bikes were confiscated and are set to be destroyed.
“For the two males who left the scene if you would like your bag back, come and say hello at Heanor Police Station.”

This bag was left behind by one of the offenders.