Police seize and destroy bikes after reports of two masked offenders riding dangerously through Derbyshire town
Officers seized two bikes from a pair of masked offenders who escaped over nearby gardens after riding dangerously around a Derbyshire town.
On Tuesday, June 13, the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports concerning two bikes riding dangerously.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Two masked offenders located with the bikes on Regent Street. They have been seized to be destroyed after the offenders made off over gardens. For some reason they didn't feel like chatting?
“For the two males who left the scene if you would like your bag back, come and say hello at Heanor Police Station.”