Police seize 15 illegal bikes in Chesterfield and surrounding areas - after reports of 'significant disruption'
As part of an ongoing operation targeting the illegal use of off-road motorbikes, illegal electric bikes and electric scooters, police officers successfully seized 15 bikes in Chesterfield, Staveley and surrounding areas last week.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “This enforcement aims to tackle the significant disruption these vehicles cause to local residents, public spaces and risk to public safety.
“Illegal use of motor bikes, electric bikes and electric scooters continues to be a major concern for residents and we remain committed to reducing its impact on our communities.”
This comes after a number of concerns raised by Staveley, Poolsbrook and Chesterfield residents in recent months due disruption caused by illegal bikes, including a collision in Poolsbrook Country Park in April involving an off-road motorbike, which left a woman seriously injured.