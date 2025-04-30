Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision in Chesterfield – which saw woman taken to hospital

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
A pair of teenagers have been arrested in connection with a collision in Chesterfield – which left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in Poolsbrook Country Park at around 7.20pm on April 15 – when an off-road motorbike collided with a woman jogging in the park.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider then left the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on April 29, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Two teenagers were arrested by Derbyshire Police.

“They have both been bailed as investigations continue. Two off-road bikes have also been seized as part of the investigation.”

Sergeant Rachel Kent, of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “We want to be clear that the dangerous and illegal use of off-road bikes will not be tolerated.

“We are working hard with partners to tackle this issue and make our communities safe and enjoyable for all.

"Our message is simple: if you are riding illegally and irresponsibly, there will be consequences.

“If anyone has any information on people using off-road bikes illegally, please do contact us using all the usual methods. Reports can be made anonymously.”

