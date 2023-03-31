Police search number of vehicles and seize drugs from offenders in Derbyshire villages

On Tuesday, March 28, officers from the Whitwell and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out several searches of people and their associated vehicle.

An SNT spokesperson said: “These searches were conducted under Section 23 of the drugs act. Drugs were recovered and they were booked into our drugs store for destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone involved was dealt with and follow up enquiries and investigation will be completed in the coming weeks.

A number of searches took place in Whitwell and Creswell.