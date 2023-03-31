Police search number of vehicles and seize drugs from offenders in Derbyshire villages
Officers undertook a series of drugs searches in two Derbyshire villages – confiscating drugs from several individuals.
On Tuesday, March 28, officers from the Whitwell and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out several searches of people and their associated vehicle.
An SNT spokesperson said: “These searches were conducted under Section 23 of the drugs act. Drugs were recovered and they were booked into our drugs store for destruction.
“Everyone involved was dealt with and follow up enquiries and investigation will be completed in the coming weeks.
“Drug use has a massive impact on communities and we will be conducting more stop searches over the next few months, whilst also patrolling drug dealing hot-spots.”