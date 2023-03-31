News you can trust since 1855
Police search number of vehicles and seize drugs from offenders in Derbyshire villages

Officers undertook a series of drugs searches in two Derbyshire villages – confiscating drugs from several individuals.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read

On Tuesday, March 28, officers from the Whitwell and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out several searches of people and their associated vehicle.

An SNT spokesperson said: “These searches were conducted under Section 23 of the drugs act. Drugs were recovered and they were booked into our drugs store for destruction.

“Everyone involved was dealt with and follow up enquiries and investigation will be completed in the coming weeks.

A number of searches took place in Whitwell and Creswell.
“Drug use has a massive impact on communities and we will be conducting more stop searches over the next few months, whilst also patrolling drug dealing hot-spots.”