Derbyshire Police warn Peak District takeaway and pub owners following incidents involving cooking oil theft

Officers from Bakewell SNT believe that thieves are targeting businesses such as takeaways and pubs, to steal the used oil to sell or to make biofuels for use in diesel vehicles.

As businesses are required to arrange recycling of used cooking oils, we understand that some criminals are exploiting this process and either pretending to be legitimate recycling companies or targeting unsecured premises to steal the oil before it can be recycled.

Businesses are urged to review their security and processes for disposing of cooking oils, to prevent them being targeted by thieves.

A spokesperson for Bakwell SNT said: “As the cost of living continues to soar, we know that some motorists may be tempted to fill their fuel tanks with seemingly cheap biofuels.

“However, in the long run use of such products is likely to cause increased costs as they can be harmful to modern diesel engines as they pose a serious risk of clogging fuel injectors and emission control devices.”

Following recent reports of used cooking oil thefts, Bakewell officers have shared the following advice for any concerned business owners:

• Ask suppliers for locking barrels. Many cooking oil barrels have a securing ring around the top which can be padlocked to prevent siphoning

• Ensure CCTV cameras and security lighting are installed to help deter thieves

• Keep used oil barrels indoors if it is safe do so, or ensure they are out of reach of opportunistic thieves

• Regular monitoring of used cooking oil levels will indicate if a theft has occurred. Alarms can also be installed in containers if it falls below a certain level

Officers urged anyone affected by cooking oil theft or anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously, to report it to the force via one of the following contact methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101