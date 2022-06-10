Police search for missing van stolen from charity outside Derbyshire visitor attraction

Police are investigating the theft of a charity’s van after they parked it outside a Derbyshire visitor attraction.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:45 pm

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after the theft of a van belonging to Age UK’s Derbyshire branch.

It was stolen from the Whitworth Centre car park in Darley Dale, and was last seen at midday on May 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*324328:

Anyone who may have seen the van is encouraged to contact the police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 10

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

