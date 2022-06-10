Police search for missing van stolen from charity outside Derbyshire visitor attraction

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after the theft of a van belonging to Age UK’s Derbyshire branch.
It was stolen from the Whitworth Centre car park in Darley Dale, and was last seen at midday on May 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*324328:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 10
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.