Police search for men after theft from hairdressers in Chesterfield town centre

The theft happened on Tuesday, February 15 at Burlington's Hairdressers, on Burlington Street in the town centre. The thief struck between 2.30pm and 3.00pm, and a mobile phone was stolen from the premises.

Officers are keen to speak with the two males shown in the CCTV images, as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident or you can identify the men pictured, please contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*92676.

Officers are hoping the public will help them identify the pictured men.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form here

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.