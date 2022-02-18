Police search for men after theft from hairdressers in Chesterfield town centre
Police are asking the public to help them find two men they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Chesterfield hairdressers.
The theft happened on Tuesday, February 15 at Burlington's Hairdressers, on Burlington Street in the town centre. The thief struck between 2.30pm and 3.00pm, and a mobile phone was stolen from the premises.
Officers are keen to speak with the two males shown in the CCTV images, as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.
If you have any information about this incident or you can identify the men pictured, please contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*92676.
