Police search for man after indecent acts performed in front of passengers on bus to Chesterfield

The incident happened on Friday, October 28, between 12.00pm and 12.30pm, after a man boarded the Pronto Chesterfield bus at Mansfield Bus Station.

He took a seat on the upper floor before moving to the back seat, where he performed an indecent act. He then sat behind a member of the public and caused alarm and distress. He subsequently returned to the back of the bus and carried out another indecent act.

PC McCormack, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was obviously very distressing for bus users, and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

Anyone who can help identify this man is urged to come forward.

“We have released a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak to who could help us with our enquiries. Do you recognise the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch as soon as possible.”

