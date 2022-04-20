On Wednesday, April 20, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were called to attend an incident in Cubley, near Ashbourne.

They had received a call from a young person at a telephone box, who said that there were seven males fighting with knives in the village, before hanging up.

This triggered an immediate response from the response unit, who travelled to Cubley from their base in Matlock. When officers arrived, however, they said the village was “silent”, with no sign of any disorder.

The DDRU said these incidents were a waste of police time and resources.