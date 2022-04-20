North Derbyshire offenders from Chesterfield and Heanor to Matlock and Bakewell - in court

Janet Haslam, 69, of Julie Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £55.

Dawn Hallam, 64, of Peak Court, Chatsworth Road, Brampton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Fined £100, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Connor Davis, 24, of Springfield Close, Eckington: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a worn tyre. Fined £100, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Joseph Dickens, 31, of Salisbury Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Fined £300, made to pay £300 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Charlotte Marven, 26, of Bracken Avenue, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Fined £300, made to pay £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Craig Banks, 55, of New Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 51 miles per hour. Fined £384, made to pay £110 court costs and £38 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Linda Henshaw, 75, of Scarborough Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from jail. Jailed for 14 days due to repeated breaches of various court orders.

Lindsey Hamson, 37, of Welbeck Court, Devonshire Street, Staveley: Guilty of assaulting a police officer. Fined £240, made to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel Thorpe, 38, of Yeld Close, Bakewell: Guilty of driving while above the specified limit for benzoylecgonine (cocaine) – namely 259 micrograms in blood. Banned from driving for two years, fined £250, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Bridget Ward, 41, of Birchwood Lane, Somercotes: Guilty of using a television without a licence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, made to pay £120 court costs and £22 victim surcharge.

Kelly Varley, 37, of Cresswell Road, Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Ian Sloan, 48, of Crown Street, Clowne: Guilty of common assault of an emergency worker. Handed a 12-week curfew, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Shania Burns, 21, of Alandale Road, Langwith Junction: Guilty of drink driving – namely 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Banned from driving for 25 months, handed 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work, made to pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.