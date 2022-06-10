Police release images of two men they wish to identify after Chesterfield town centre theft

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of two males they wish to identify.

Officers want to speak with these men in connection with a recent theft in the town centre.

Anyone who can help identify either man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000321166:

Police want to locate the males after an incident of theft.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101