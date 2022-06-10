Police release images of two men they wish to identify after Chesterfield town centre theft

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of two males they wish to identify.
Officers want to speak with these men in connection with a recent theft in the town centre.
Anyone who can help identify either man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000321166:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.