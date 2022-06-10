Police release images of two men they wish to identify after Chesterfield town centre theft

Police are asking the public to help their investigation into a theft in Chesterfield town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:27 am

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of two males they wish to identify.

Officers want to speak with these men in connection with a recent theft in the town centre.

Anyone who can help identify either man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000321166:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police want to locate the males after an incident of theft.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ THIS: Police appeal to identify Derbyshire men in relation to disorder at football match