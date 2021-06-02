Police release images of teenagers wanted in connection with alleged burglary in Chesterfield
Police have released images of a group of boys wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in Chesterfield.
Officers from Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the pictures after equipment was stolen from a business on High Street sometime between 9am on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19.
They said: “As we believe the teenagers may be under the age of 18, we have blurred their faces, but it is still hoped someone will recognise them from their clothing or build.”
Despite making enquiries in the area, officers have not been able to identify the boys and would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their investigation.
If you recognise the boys, or if you have any information about the incident, send a message to Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, Twitter, or complete an online contact form, quoting the name of the officer in the case, PC Matt Longmate, or reference number 21*275556.