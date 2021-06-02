Police release images of teenagers wanted in connection with alleged burglary in Chesterfield

Officers from Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team shared the pictures after equipment was stolen from a business on High Street sometime between 9am on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19.

They said: “As we believe the teenagers may be under the age of 18, we have blurred their faces, but it is still hoped someone will recognise them from their clothing or build.”

Despite making enquiries in the area, officers have not been able to identify the boys and would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to the group of boys in connection with a burglary in Staveley