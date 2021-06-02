Burglars 'attack Chesterfield firm's doors with saws' before making off with bikes

Police are investigating after burglars struck at a Chesterfield bike shop.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 1:35 pm

Two men arrived at the J E James Cycles shop in Brimington Road North at 1.35am on Friday.

Officers said the pair, who were riding a green quad bike, then attacked the company’s doors with saws and stole two high-value mountain bikes – a rusty red Specialized Levo Expert worth £8,500 and a black Specialized Levo S Works worth £12,500.

Can you help police investigating this crime?

The offenders, one of whom was wearing a distinctive black and white tracksuit and a bobble hat, then left in the direction of Whittington Hill.

Three men, a 25-year-old and a 31-year-old from Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, and a 30-year-old from Wigton, Cumbria, have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has seen either of the bikes for sale is urged to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 21*293832.

