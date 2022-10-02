Police release images of people they wish to trace after alleged attempted murder of Derbyshire officer

PC David Haighton suffered a serious leg injury during the incident, which happened on the Wardwick in Derby city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers wish to speak to the people shown in these images as part of their enquiries.

Although some of the images are poor in quality, officers hope that the individuals may either recognise themselves, or members of the public may be able to identify them.

These are the individuals that officers wish to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of the CCTV stills are of men, while one is of a woman. One of the men is wearing an Outkast t-shirt.

If you recognise yourself in these photos, or know who these people might be, contact Derbyshire Police via 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 22000514307. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.