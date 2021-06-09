Police release images of jewellery stolen in Derbyshire burglary

Cash and items including several rings – two of which were sentimental wedding rings – a gold chain, a clear glass pendant with gold fillings and a heart shaped locket were taken from a home on Codnor Denby Lane, in Ripley.

Derbyshire Constabulary say thieves broke into the property through the rear patio doors which had been damaged, sometime between 5pm on Monday, May 24, and 11am on Tuesday, May 25.

The two distinctive rings were among items stolen during a burglary at a home in Ripley

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have released images of two of the distinctive rings in the hope someone may recognise them or have information about their where they are now.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 21*288208 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Paige Jones.

You can also contact the force on Twitter, Facebook or by using the online contact form.