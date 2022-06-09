Police release image of suspicious Derbyshire man and urge residents to secure their properties

On Wednesday, June 8, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team issued an image of a suspected burglar.
They reported that the pictured male had attempted to access garages and outbuildings that morning on Hugh Lane, Bradwell.
Residents in the Peak District village were urged by officers to secure their premises – especially if they have any high-value goods inside.
Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 687 June 8:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.