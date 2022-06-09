Police release image of suspicious Derbyshire man and urge residents to secure their properties

Police have warned residents of a Derbyshire village to be extra-vigilant after releasing a CCTV image of a potential burglar.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:14 am

On Wednesday, June 8, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team issued an image of a suspected burglar.

They reported that the pictured male had attempted to access garages and outbuildings that morning on Hugh Lane, Bradwell.

Residents in the Peak District village were urged by officers to secure their premises – especially if they have any high-value goods inside.

Residents were encouraged to contact the police if they notice any suspicious behaviour.

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 687 June 8:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

