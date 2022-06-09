Police appeal for witnesses after reports of mass brawl in Chesterfield

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports this week of a late night street fight in Brampton.

A Facebook post from the SNT read: “A member of the public called us at 11.50pm on Tuesday, June 7 to report that a number of people were fighting in Charles Street and that someone may have been injured.

“When officers attended, the people reportedly involved in the fighting had dispersed and no one was found with any injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

“However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the disturbance, or with information about a potential assault or an injured person, as we wish to check that they are safe and well.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference number 22*326184:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101