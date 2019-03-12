Police release further details about Chesterfield stabbing

Police have now released further details after a man was stabbed in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to a property off Harehill Road at around 7.30pm on Monday night.

Man arrested after armed police deployed to Chesterfield stabbing

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to the scene, along with a police dog.

A police spokesperson said a 49-year-old man was stabbed but did not suffer serious injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.