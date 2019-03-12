Man arrested after armed police deployed to Chesterfield stabbing

Armed police were deployed to Chesterfield last night after a stabbing.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit posted on Twitter: "Night started with a firearms job in Chesterfield following a stabbing - male detained but became violent on arrest.

"Assisted by @DerbysDogPolice PD Zane and his human.

"Spit hood required as subject was gobbing at out staff. Absolutely vile behaviour. Great kit to protect us."

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing inside an address in Chestefield, yesterday evening.

“On attending, officers were spat at by a man who was later arrested in connection with the incident.”

