Police recover stolen Audi in Derbyshire after driver speeds away from officers and nearly collides with lorry
A stolen Audi was traced by officers in a Derbyshire village – after its driver nearly crashed in his efforts to escape.
On Monday, March 27, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a routine check on an Audi A1 in the village – due to a recent increase in thefts of these vehicles.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle showed as having no MOT. Whilst stationary at roadworks, officers decided to give words of advice.
“On exiting the marked police vehicle, the Audi sped off at speed through a red light, nearly colliding with a lorry. Further enquiries revealed it had been stolen.”
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after social media footage of girl being attacked at Derbyshire park
Around an hour later, the stolen car was located and recovered by SNT officers.