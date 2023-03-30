Police recover stolen Audi in Derbyshire after driver speeds away from officers and nearly collides with lorry

On Monday, March 27, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a routine check on an Audi A1 in the village – due to a recent increase in thefts of these vehicles.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle showed as having no MOT. Whilst stationary at roadworks, officers decided to give words of advice.

“On exiting the marked police vehicle, the Audi sped off at speed through a red light, nearly colliding with a lorry. Further enquiries revealed it had been stolen.”

SNT officers were able to locate the vehicle.