News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Police recover stolen Audi in Derbyshire after driver speeds away from officers and nearly collides with lorry

A stolen Audi was traced by officers in a Derbyshire village – after its driver nearly crashed in his efforts to escape.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

On Monday, March 27, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a routine check on an Audi A1 in the village – due to a recent increase in thefts of these vehicles.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle showed as having no MOT. Whilst stationary at roadworks, officers decided to give words of advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On exiting the marked police vehicle, the Audi sped off at speed through a red light, nearly colliding with a lorry. Further enquiries revealed it had been stolen.”

SNT officers were able to locate the vehicle.
SNT officers were able to locate the vehicle.
SNT officers were able to locate the vehicle.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after social media footage of girl being attacked at Derbyshire park

Around an hour later, the stolen car was located and recovered by SNT officers.