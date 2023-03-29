News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after social media footage of girl being attacked at Derbyshire park

Officers are urging those who witnessed an attack on a girl at a Derbyshire park to come forward.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were made aware of a video circulating on social media, showing a girl being attacked by another girl at the Rutland Recreation Ground on Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston. The incident took place after 6.00pm on Friday, March 24.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the assault, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their enquiries.

READ THIS: Two youths charged after Derbyshire heritage site damaged and police officers assaulted during incident

The attack occurred last week in Ilkeston.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with video footage, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184736:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.