Police appeal for witnesses after social media footage of girl being attacked at Derbyshire park
Officers are urging those who witnessed an attack on a girl at a Derbyshire park to come forward.
Derbyshire Police were made aware of a video circulating on social media, showing a girl being attacked by another girl at the Rutland Recreation Ground on Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston. The incident took place after 6.00pm on Friday, March 24.
Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the assault, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with video footage, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184736:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.