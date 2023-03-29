Police appeal for witnesses after social media footage of girl being attacked at Derbyshire park

Derbyshire Police were made aware of a video circulating on social media, showing a girl being attacked by another girl at the Rutland Recreation Ground on Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston. The incident took place after 6.00pm on Friday, March 24.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the assault, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their enquiries.

The attack occurred last week in Ilkeston.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with video footage, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*184736:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101