Police recover ‘significant amount’ of drugs and arrest man after raids carried out in Derbyshire town
A man was arrested after two drugs raids by officers in a Derbyshire town.
Warrants were carried out at two properties in Kew Crescent, Heanor on January 27 by members of the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Teams – along with specialist search-trained officers.
A significant amount of cannabis, cash and a taser were seized from one of the properties.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.
If you have information about drug dealing in your area, you can contact Derbyshire Police.
