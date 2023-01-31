News you can trust since 1855
Police recover ‘significant amount’ of drugs and arrest man after raids carried out in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested after two drugs raids by officers in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Warrants were carried out at two properties in Kew Crescent, Heanor on January 27 by members of the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Teams – along with specialist search-trained officers.

A significant amount of cannabis, cash and a taser were seized from one of the properties.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property. He was released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Police raided two homes on Kew Crescent.
If you have information about drug dealing in your area, you can contact Derbyshire Police, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.