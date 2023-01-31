Man charged with two offences after robbery at petrol station on busy Chesterfield route
A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to the Esso petrol station on Derby Road, Birdholme just after 8.10pm on Friday, January 27 – following reports that a man had entered the property and demanded money.
John Morley, of Compton Street in Chesterfield, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
The 41-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, January 31).