Man charged with two offences after robbery at petrol station on busy Chesterfield route

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a petrol station in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to the Esso petrol station on Derby Road, Birdholme just after 8.10pm on Friday, January 27 – following reports that a man had entered the property and demanded money.

John Morley, of Compton Street in Chesterfield, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Morley is set to appear in court today.
The 41-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, January 31).