Police receive new off-road bikes in ‘massive boost’ for efforts to tackle illegal riders across Derbyshire

On Monday, September 26, the bikers section of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received a number of off-road motorcycles, to help their efforts to tackle anti-social riders.

In a tweet, a unit spokesperson said the team are already “putting them through their paces ready for operational use.”

They added that the new vehicles would be “a massive boost to assist us in dealing with the anti-social illegally ridden bikes throughout the county. Our team is already trained and good to go. These will be put to good use straight away, working with our neighbourhood teams.”