Police appeal for witnesses after car thieves strike in Derbyshire town
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after car thieves hit a Derbyshire town yesterday.
On Monday, September 26, police received reports that a red Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a property on the Cavendish Estate in Matlock.
Officers are appealing for CCTV to try and identify the suspects and their vehicle. They wish to see any footage of either a person or vehicle in the area of the estate, between 3.20am and 5.00am.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000559629:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.