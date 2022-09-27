News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after car thieves strike in Derbyshire town

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after car thieves hit a Derbyshire town yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:46 am

On Monday, September 26, police received reports that a red Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a property on the Cavendish Estate in Matlock.

Officers are appealing for CCTV to try and identify the suspects and their vehicle. They wish to see any footage of either a person or vehicle in the area of the estate, between 3.20am and 5.00am.

Any information that could help the investigation should be reported to the police.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000559629:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.