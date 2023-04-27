The Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of recent complaints regarding poor parking outside Firfield School in Breaston.

This includes dangerous parking on the junctions of Firfield Avenue and Sawley Road, along with Meadow Close and Wilsthorpe Road – as well as Belmont Avenue and Maylands Avenue.

Residents have also reported cars parked on verges, on the yellow zig zags, across their driveways and – on occasion – on their drives.

A number of incidents have been reported in recent weeks.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This has resulted in near misses with small children on occasions.

“Police patrols were conducted yesterday during school closing times. During those times no vehicles were parked dangerously or contravened any parking regulations.

“This clearly demonstrates that if parents can park safely when there is a police presence then it shouldn't be a problem to park safely all of the time.