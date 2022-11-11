In the early hours of Thursday, November 3, a warrant was executed by the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team at a property on Market Street, Heanor.

This raid saw four men arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in cultivating cannabis plants.

A Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “There were approximately 400 cannabis plants found within the property which have been destroyed, and the electricity supply has been cut off to the property due to the electricity being bypassed – which increases the risk of fires.”

This photo shows the cannabis discovered at the property in Heanor.

On Friday, November 4, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address on Field Drive, Shirebrook.

A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “A large quantity of cannabis was seized alongside other cannabis laced products. A number of weapons were also seized along with a large quantity of cash.