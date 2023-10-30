Police promise tough action after reports of car meets and off-road driving at abandoned Derbyshire quarry

Officers have launched an investigation into reports of off-road driving and car meets at an old Derbyshire quarry.

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling Pindale Road in Hope, having received reports of vehicles using a track for off-road activity in the old quarry.

Car meets have also been reported as taking place in the area, and officers promised to take tough action against any anti-social drivers.

