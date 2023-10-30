News you can trust since 1855
Police promise tough action after reports of car meets and off-road driving at abandoned Derbyshire quarry

Officers have launched an investigation into reports of off-road driving and car meets at an old Derbyshire quarry.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:53 GMT
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling Pindale Road in Hope, having received reports of vehicles using a track for off-road activity in the old quarry.

Car meets have also been reported as taking place in the area, and officers promised to take tough action against any anti-social drivers.

A spokesperson said vehicles will be dealt with if used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.”