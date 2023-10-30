Police promise tough action after reports of car meets and off-road driving at abandoned Derbyshire quarry
Officers have launched an investigation into reports of off-road driving and car meets at an old Derbyshire quarry.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling Pindale Road in Hope, having received reports of vehicles using a track for off-road activity in the old quarry.
Car meets have also been reported as taking place in the area, and officers promised to take tough action against any anti-social drivers.
READ THIS: Police plead with parents as gang of youths commit thefts and abuse staff at supermarket in Derbyshire town
A spokesperson said vehicles will be dealt with if used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.”